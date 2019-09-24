Analyst pushes bearish forecast for Canadian pot producer sales

One cannabis analyst is taking a rather bearish view on future sales and EBITDA forecasts for Canadian pot producers. CIBC analyst John Zamparo published a report stating that consensus estimates for revenue and adjusted earnings from other cannabis analysts are “unachievable,” throwing cold water on the lofty sales estimates that have buoyed the nascent marijuana sector since it was legalized in Canada last year. In his report, Zamparo sees cannabis producers reporting a total of $2.2 billion in sales in 2020, far short of the $6.5 billion in revenue estimated by a consensus of analysts for next year. He also expects cannabis producers to report $550 million in EBITDA next year, nearly half of the $900 million estimated to be generated. The bearish environment is likely to lead to stock valuation declines and lead to the possibility of some companies suspending their operations or even selling their businesses at a steep discount.

Newly-launched asset manager seeks US$2B for cannabis deals

A new cannabis-focused asset manager is in the works, looking to take advantage of lower valuations to make loans and do private equity deals in the sector, Bloomberg reports. Silver Spike Capital, which is helmed by former bankers from JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, is looking to raise between US$500 million and US$1 billion for a direct lending fund in the fourth quarter, followed by a private equity fund of the same size. As well, the firm is eyeing $200 million for a separate hedge fund. Silver Spike plans to take a global approach to investing and hopes to eventually have offices in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Aleafia Health guides for profitability in upcoming quarter

Toronto-based cannabis producer Aleafia Health announced it is guiding for positive net income for the three month period ended Sept. 30, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Aleafia’s CEO Geoff Benic said the company expects to report its first profitable quarter, while reducing expenses and increasing revenues. Aleafia added it also has over 10,000 registered medical cannabis patients, more than tripling its base since July, and has $51 million in cash on hand.

Ontario’s Smiths Falls aims to be Canada’s top cannabis tourism spot

It’s not only the home of the world’s biggest cannabis company, but Smiths Falls, Ont. is also eyeing the title of the premier cannabis tourism destination in Canada. The town is the host to Canopy Growth’s headquarters and is establishing a “Cannabis Tourism Strategy” to attract visitors from around the world who are interested in learning more about marijuana. Canopy’s own visitors centre has attracted 30,000 guests but there are broader plans to create a cannabis business accelerator, use “hemp-crete” in Smiths Falls’ buildings, participate in a smart city challenge, and develop cannabis retail and consumption businesses.

Canadian Chamber of Commerce pushes pot as election issue

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is challenging the federal political party leaders to get serious about pot. The Chamber announced Tuesday that its National Cannabis Working Group – in partnership with retailer Fire & Flower - will be conducting a series of roundtables across the country on how to best “unlock Canada’s cannabis opportunity.” The group’s co-chair Ryan Greer said in a release that “it’s curious that as all parties crisscross the country promising economic growth, none of them are focusing on the potential of Canada’s new cannabis sector to generate thousands and thousands of new, high-paying jobs across the entire country.”

DAILY BUZZ

Mid-2020

-- The estimated timeframe for CBD-infused products developed by Canopy Growth and American food and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart to hit store shelves

Cannabis Canada is BNN Bloomberg’s in-depth series exploring the stunning formation of the entirely new – and controversial – Canadian recreational marijuana industry. Read more from the special series here and subscribe to our Cannabis Canada newsletter to have the latest marijuana news delivered directly to your inbox every day.