Canadians able to apply for pot-related pardons, government to waive fees

Canadians who were convicted of carrying small amounts of marijuana on them in the past now have a path toward clearing their name. The Canadian government announced Thursday that it will start accepting applications for the pardon of marijuana possession and won’t charge usual penalties to expedite the process. The announcement was made by Justice Minister David Lametti, who stated pardoning simple possession of cannabis allowed affected citizens “to move forward with their lives, making it easier to get a job, an education, rent an apartment or volunteer in their community.” The pardon announcement was highlighted ahead of Canada’s decision to legalize recreational cannabis last year.

GSK and Pfizer team up to study CBD pain relief benefits

Big Pharma is getting pretty interested in cannabidiol, the non-impairing ingredient in the cannabis plant. GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer announced a joint venture to study CBD as a way to ensure the pharmaceutical giants remain atop the consumer pain relief industry, according to Bloomberg. The science is young in the space, but we realize it’s something consumers are using in their repertoire, so we are looking at it,” said Brian McNamara, who’ll run the new venture. Brightfield Group estimates the U.S. market for CBD will reach almost US$24 billion by 2023.

Aleafia ships $1M purchase order, provides update on Niagara facility and outdoor grow

Aleafia Health said the company’s recreational cannabis subsidiary Emblem Cannabis has shipped its largest purchase order to date on Thursday. The company said it shipped more than $1 million of cannabis to an unnamed province for distribution to online and retail consumers. The company said its average monthly gross revenue also exceeds its entire revenue the company generated in 2018. Meanwhile, Aleafia also provide an update to its licence application for its Niagara facility (it’s officially under review by Health Canada) and it now has 13,000 cannabis plants growing in its outdoor facility.

Sundial tumbles as much as 28% in Nasdaq debut amid bearish sentiment in pot sector

Sundial Growers launched its initial public offering on the Nasdaq, but investors greeted the new issuer with a thud. Shares of Sundial tumbled as much as 28 per cent on Thursday after raising US$143 million selling shares at US$13 apiece in one of the largest IPOs in the pot industry. The bearish sentiment comes amid ongoing concerns from the regulatory breach at CannTrust and Canopy Growth’s dismissal of its high-profile CEO Bruce Linton. Sundial was able to sell itself to investors as a credible company with an experienced management team, Bloomberg reported. Torsten Kuenzlen, who previously held management roles at Coca-Cola and was chief commercial officer at Molson Coors, told BNN Bloomberg in an interview that the company is focused on “near-term profitability” as it builds on its recreational cannabis business in Canada and CBD offerings in Europe.

$15.8 million

-- The amount of net profit reported by Leamington, Ont.-based cannabis producer Aphria in its fourth-quarter results late Thursday. The company also reported $128.6 million in revenue during the quarter, above analyst expectations of $112 million, and forecasted revenue of approximately $650 million to $700 million in 2020.

