Trulieve stock climbs to new high after better-than-expected Q2 results

Shares of Trulieve soared to a new all-time high after the Florida-based cannabis operator reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Trulieve said its Q2 revenue came in at US$120.7 million, up 109 per cent from the same period a year earlier, while its adjusted EBITDA was US$60.5 million. The company also increased its outlook for the fiscal year with revenue now expected to come in between US$465 million and US$485 million for the year. It expects adjusted EBITDA should be between US$205 million to US$225 million. Beacon Research calls the revised outlook "conservative," saying it takes into account "very modest" quarterly growth for the rest of the year.

Aleafia shares slump after posting 34% sequential decline in Q2 revenue

Toronto-based cannabis producer Aleafia Health reported its second-quarter results Wednesday with net revenue coming in at $9.8 million, a decline of 34 per cent from the prior quarter, but an increase of 155 per cent compared to last year's Q2. While Aleafia reported $3 million in adjusted EBITDA in the quarter - its third straight with positive EBITDA - the company also booked a net loss of $4 million. While Aleafia's stock plunged nearly eight per cent as the quarterly results missed expectations, Eight Capital analyst Graeme Kreindler reiterated a "buy" on the company's stock. He said its cash balance of $57 million will help it "maintain its operational and strategic flexibility."

Acreage Holdings reports US$37.2M net loss in Q2

U.S. cannabis operator Acreage Holdings reported second-quarter results late Tuesday, posting a 53-per-cent yearly increase in revenue to US$27.1 million. However, Acreage said it also reported a net loss of US$37.2 million in its Q2. Cowen analyst Vivien Azer said in a report that Acreage may look to narrow its operations on key markets given that it has a very fragmented operational portfolio, which has led to the company closing locations in Maryland and North Dakota as well as its wholesale operations in Iowa. Acreage is also moving forward with its hemp operations, which are backed by US$100 million in Canopy Growth funding, Azer said.

Out with the Hobo, in with the Dutch Love for this Canadian cannabis retailer

Canadian cannabis retailer Hobo Cannabis is changing its name following more than a year of backlash. The retailer plans to change the name of their storefronts to "Dutch Love" after facing criticism from community and housing advocates who said the "Hobo" was offensive to homeless people, notably after the company opened an outlet next to a Toronto women's shelter. The new name is an homage to the Netherlands cannabis culture and liberal attitude toward the drug, The Canadian Press reports.



"We were a bit tone deaf when we came up with the name."



-- Jeff Donnelly, the CEO of Vancouver-based Donnelly Group, which owns the Hobo Cannabis retail chain, on the decision to change the retailer's name.

