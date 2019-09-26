One-quarter of Nova Scotians purchased pot since legalization: survey

A new survey shows that one-quarter of adults in Nova Scotia have purchased legal cannabis in the province, while half of those purchasers are between the ages of 19 and 34. Additionally, of those in the Maritime province who purchased the drug, one-fifth are new buyers. The survey, was conducted on behalf of the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation and shows the province has made a strong start to selling legal pot and will use the data to frame how to sell edibles, extracts and topicals when they become legal later this year, The Canadian Press reports.

SAFE Act passes U.S. House – now it’s off to the Senate

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act was successfully passed in the U.S. House of Representatives late Wednesday. The bill, which protects banks and insurers from federal punishment for doing business with cannabis-related firms, now moves to the Republican-led Senate. That could lead to an uphill battle for proponents of the legislation and it’s still unclear if the bill would become law. Still, the SAFE Act did make some history being the farthest that a standalone cannabis reform measure has made it through the U.S. federal legislative process, Eight Capital said in a note to clients.

Cannabis companies come out strong in inaugural TSX30 list

Publicly-traded cannabis companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange came out strong in the inaugural TSX30 list, a measure of the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. Canopy Growth took the TSX30’s top spot, while Village Farms International, Aphria, and Neptune Wellness Solutions rounded up the rest of the pot companies in the top 10. Over the past three years, Canopy Growth’s shares grew by 1,823 per cent, more than double what Shopify achieved (883 per cent) during that same time span.

Not a lot of people actually know what’s inside a cannabis vape product

What’s in your cannabis vape product? It turns out, not event Nobel-winning chemists fully know. Bloomberg reports the current vaping crisis – where 805 people across the U.S. have fell ill, while 12 deaths have been linked to vaping – is focused on the substances used to dilute cannabis oil for vaping. However, little is known about what happens when those products are heated. One researcher says there has never been a study on vaping cannabis, noting that it’s difficult for academics to research cannabis vapes because they would be breaking the law if brought onto campuses.

91

-- The number of Republicans in Congress who voted for the SAFE Act, according to Politico. The bill passed with a 321-103 vote.

