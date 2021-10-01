Aurora Cannabis to stay ‘relevant’ in recreational market amid focus on medical: CEO

Aurora Cannabis Inc. continued its pivot to a more medically-focused, science-based cannabis company after reporting its fourth-quarter results earlier this week.

After reporting another year of steep losses - $693 million in 2020, but better than the $3.26 billion it lost a year earlier - Aurora now finds itself with a tenuous pathway toward profitability sometime over the next year, according to analysts. In its fourth quarter, Aurora had the ignominy of selling 45 per cent less recreational cannabis in Canada than the year before, while medical sales accounted for nearly two-thirds of its total revenue of $54 million.

Getting to profitability will see Aurora double-down on its efforts to be a leading medical cannabis producer while focusing more efforts on selling more premium marijuana products in the Canadian marketplace - even if that means being smaller than its peers, Chief Executive Miguel Martin said in an interview.

Martin said that the company isn't looking to play into the market's value or low-cost segment anymore just to win a few points of market share against its competitors.

"If you look at the companies that have some of the highest shares. They're haemorrhaging cash in the recreational business," Martin said. "That's a choice people have to make: do you want to be big and unprofitable or do you want to be smaller and be profitable."

Aurora's share of the recreational market now stands below five per cent, down from about 12 per cent a year ago, according to BMO. While other companies have also seen share declines, Aurora's was more accelerated as the company reacted slowly to a flurry of competition while refocusing some of its operations.

Now, Martin wants Aurora to remain "relevant" in the recreational market but sees the company as the top medical producer in Canada.

However, the risk of focusing on medical is that it is a relatively shrinking market, at least in Canada. Cannabis Benchmarks released an analysis on the Canadian medical market that found that active registered medical cannabis clients have trended downward since October 2018 and now account for three per cent of total cannabis sales volumes or the equivalent of 972 kg.

"This should be a very concerning trend for those cultivators who specialize in selling a premium product for the medical market, especially as wholesale prices continue to fall in the recreational sector and competition increases," according to Het Shah, managing director of price assessments at Cannabis Benchmarks.

That appears to not dissuade Martin. Leveraging its expertise in medical will be important when the U.S. legalizes cannabis, something that Martin sees the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a big role in regulating. Aurora also has a medical cannabis presence in France, Germany, and Israel, to which it shipped $8 million of product last quarter.

He also thinks that medical cannabis companies typically have an advantage when markets open up to recreational sales, and those medical sales don't see the same price erosion as the recreational market does.

"I love that no one's spending any time on it," he said "I think it's the crown jewel for the next two to four years of the cannabis business mostly because of the margin."

THIS WEEK'S TOP STORIES

Small producers launch letter writing campaign to help lower tax payments

A group of smaller cannabis producers have launched a letter-writing campaign to Ottawa policymakers to implore them to change excise tax requirements for so-called "craft producers.” The "Stand For Craft" campaign claims that smaller, craft-focused cannabis producers are paying the Canadian government too much in excise taxes for sales of their product, leaving them with little revenue left to cover their own costs. They are asking the government to tax businesses as scale, similar to how it is done in the beer industry. However, it is unknown how much in taxes craft producer pay to the government and how many people are employed in that specific part of the cannabis sector. Rob McPherson, a former Bacardi Canada president, said in a LinkedIn post that a similar initiative was done on behalf of the spirits industry to lower excise taxes but failed. He added that the issue is not viewed as a priority for the average Canadian voter and will be hard to ask the government to reduce incoming revenue without suggesting any offset solution.

Researcher finds inaccurate potency levels, bacteria and mould in illicitly-sold cannabis

A New Brunswick-based research lab has found that illicitly-sold cannabis is rife with inaccurate potency levels, mould, microbials, and other contaminants such as metals and pesticides. Diane Botelho, the chief science officer at the Research and Productivity Counsel of New Brunswick (RPC), released a report this week that analyzed seven illicit flower types and six illicit edible types for potency and a suite of microbial and chemical contaminants, while also looking at several legal products as well. The findings show that illicit THC potency levels of both flower and edible products are far below - often less than half - the advertised value, while legal options were generally in-line (between six to 12 per cent off). Meanwhile, the illicitly-grown flower products contained higher-than-acceptable levels of bacteria, yeast, mould and pesticides.

Canopy to shut retail stores in Nfld. as licences shift to Atlantic Cultivation

Canopy Growth said it is closing two of its Tweed retail outlets in Newfoundland and Labrador after the provincial cannabis regulator optioned their licences to a rival operator. The CBC reports that those licences will now be awarded to Atlantic Cultivation, which already operates five Spiritleaf franchises across Newfoundland and is putting the finishing touches on an 110,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility in the province. The CBC says that Canopy Growth lost its licences after ceasing operations at its own production facility in December 2020, which was a key part of the deal to operate retail stores in Newfoundland and Labrador.

U.S. House committee passes legalization bill but full passage uncertain

A U.S. House of Representatives committee has voted to approve a piece of legislation that would legalize cannabis on the federal level as well as promote social equity, Marijuana Moment reports. The industry news site reported that the House Judiciary Committee voted in favour of the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act on Thursday, which will now see the bill head for a broader vote in the House. In addition to descheduling cannabis as a controlled substance, the bill would create a federal tax on cannabis which would be earmarked for community reinvestment programs while allowing people with cannabis convictions to have their records expunged, the website notes. Even if the bill does make its way through a general vote in the House, it remains to be seen if the U.S. Senate will move forward with this bill given that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has his own cannabis reform legislation that may take priority.

Redecan sales hit $73.6M in 2020 ahead of deal with Hexo

Hexo disclosed financial statements for Redecan Pharm this week, the cannabis producer it acquired in August for $400 million in cash and 69.7 million newly issued shares in the company. The data shows that Redecan generated $73.6 million in cannabis sales in its fiscal 2020, close to the $110 million that Hexo made in that same period. However, the figures also show that Redecan booked a profit of $11.6 million and positive EBITDA of $16.1 million, making it one of the only profitable Canadian cannabis producers in the sector. In its first quarter of 2021, Redecan generated a whopping $24.6 million in sales, nearly triple what it made a year earlier, while booking a $7 million profit.



ANALYST NOTE: Analysts weigh in on Village Farms' European Moves

Earlier this week, Village Farms announced it struck an option deal to acquire an 80 per cent stake in Leli Holland, one of the 10 companies selected to participate in the Dutch government's pilot adult-use sales program. The deal will see Village Farms and Leli collaborate on building two indoor cultivation facilities to supply 6,500 kilograms of recreational cannabis to 10 Dutch cities or roughly 80 "coffee shops.” Village Farms also has a 16 per cent stake in DutchCanGrow, another Holland-based pot producer that was vying for one of the 10 licence spots for the pilot project.



Alliance Global Partners Analyst Aaron Grey notes that while the revenue opportunity is small, the larger opportunity upon national expansion could be greater. The entire country could support about 485,000 kilograms of legal cannabis annually and this move could act as an initial entry to the broader EU market, Grey said. Meanwhile, Beacon Securities estimates that Village Farms could see as much as 45 million euros in revenue if it goes ahead and purchases another Dutch producer. Beacon also expects Village Farms to receive EU-GMP licensing by the end of the year, which would allow it to sell medical products to the German cannabis market.

For more on Village Farms, click here.

CANNABIS SPOT PRICE: $5.15 per gram -- This week's price is up 0.7 per cent from the prior week, according to the Cannabis Benchmark’s Canada Cannabis Spot Index. This equates to US$1,845 per pound at current exchange rates.

WEEKLY BUZZ: $440.9 million - The amount of cash on hand that Aurora Cannabis has which is mainly earmarked for potential M&A moves in Canada and abroad.