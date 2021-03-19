Canadian pot sales tumble 5.6% in January as COVID lockdowns, ease on spending weigh on retailers

It was a sluggish start of the year for Canada's cannabis market as sales fell by more than five per cent in January from the prior month, according to Statistics Canada.



Canada's pot sector sold $282.8 million of cannabis products in January, a 5.6 per cent decline from the December high of $298.4 million, StatsCan said Friday. Sales were down by about 2.5 per cent on a per-day basis, the data showed. Overall retail sales in Canada were down 1.1 per cent in January.





The sales figures reveal that declines were seen in every province and territory tracked by StatsCan, although it wasn't much of a surprise to some industry observers. Retail sales in January typically experience a decline from the prior month as consumers cool their spending following the busy holiday season. However, cannabis stores across the country, including in Ontario - Canada's largest cannabis market - also operated under COVID-19 lockdowns, which led to some downward pressure on sales.



The data also points to a potentially soft first quarter for Canada's cannabis industry, according to several analysts who also track other cannabis data sets such as Hifyre and Headset. The Hifyre data, for example, points to another down month in February sales.



Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Pablo Zuanic doesn't think the slow quarter here in Canada will extend through the rest of the year. In a note to clients Friday, Zuanic said that a return to normalcy, brought forth by broader vaccination efforts, should help to perk up Canadian pot sales.



Seasonality and COVID-19 aside, Zuanic notes Canadian-based licensed producers may continue to face sales headwinds as some provincial wholesalers tweak inventory requirements and cull underperforming products from store shelves. "Reported sales may be worse than what even the soft consumer data would imply," he said.

U.S. Congress takes another go at cannabis banking legislation

U.S. Congress reintroduced the SAFE Banking Act on Thursday, a vital piece of legislation members of the cannabis industry have been clamouring to see passed for years. The bill will essentially provide safe harbour for financial institutions that service the cannabis industry as federally-regulated banks can't conduct business with companies that directly handle the marijuana plant. It was updated to also specifically include hemp and CBD businesses in the safe-harbour provision. A previous version easily passed in the House of Representatives but died in the Senate. Analysts expect this bill to become law by the end of the year. Meanwhile, legalization efforts continued across several states over the past week including New York and New Mexico​. The White House, however, is screening staffers for prior cannabis use, with a number of them having already been let go, according to the Press Secretary.

Hexo notches first quarter of adjusted EBITDA gain, drink sales remain muted

Ottawa-based Hexo reported its second-quarter results Thursday, booking its first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA while recording nearly twice as much in sales from a year earlier. Hexo said it made just $202,000 in adjusted EBITDA on $32.8 million in sales, up 94 per cent from last year. Only eight per cent of Hexo's sales, however, came from the company's drinks joint venture with Molson Coors, a key point raised in Hexo CEO Sebastien St-Louis' interview on BNN Bloomberg Thursday. Still, the company remains one of Canada's top three pot companies by revenue, and should see some boost in sales once it closes its acquisition of Zenabis later this year. Investors may have needed an iron stomach following the stock's roller coaster ride Thursday as the market digested Hexo's results. The company's stock rose as much as four per cent in the early morning before ending the day down seven per cent.

Ontario Attorney General wants market forces to determine pot shop footprint

Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey told BNN Bloomberg that he believes market forces should determine how pot shops survive the clustering effect recently seen occur across several cities. "I believe the market should play its role," Downey said. "The federal government said we were going to have this product and we were tasked with designing how we're going to have the product there." Downey declined to comment about the recent executive change at Ontario's cannabis business, a Crown Corporation. The OCS is on its fourth leader in three years after annoucing interim Chief Executive Officer Thomas Haig would be stepping down later this month.

Sundial Growers ends year with sizable loss, analysts take stock of strategic moves

The cannabis industry's own meme stock​, Sundial Growers, had another volatile week on the Nasdaq after the Alberta-based producer reported fourth-quarter results that were largely in line with expectations. After a year that likely took the company to the brink, Sundial ended its 2020 with a net loss of $239.9 million, while revenue fell four per cent to $60.9 million. However, the company cleared its debt load and sports a sizable $719 million cash pile that is likely aimed at future M&A. ATB Capital Markets Analyst David Kideckel said in a note the company appears to be transitioning to a cannabis investment vehicle that would likely need some "outside-the-box" thinking to establish significant shareholder value. The company recently struck a joint venture with SAF Group, a Canadian based private-equity firm, and pledged $100 million aimed for "investment opportunities in the cannabis industry".

Analyst Call of the Week - Village Farms International

Stifel GMP Analyst Andrew Partheniou boosted his 12-month target price on Village Farms International to $23 from $17.50 as the company's growing cannabis business is seen poised to overcome any headwinds from its legacy produce business. Village Farms missed analyst revenue expectations with $47.4 million in sales as its pot operations were flat from the prior quarter at $22.5 million. The company's share of the Canadian cannabis market grew by about 130 basis points in four provinces, while recreational sales were up 28 per cent quarter over quarter. Partheniou estimates Village Farms revenue will grow by about one-third over the next year as long as it continues to take a leading position in Ontario, Canada's biggest consumer market.​



CANNABIS SPOT PRICE: $5.86 per gram -- This week's price is up 0.3 per cent from the prior week, according to the Cannabis Benchmark’s Canada Cannabis Spot Index. This equates to US$2,132 per pound at current exchange rates.



