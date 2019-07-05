Cannabis edibles market may not meet Canadians’ appetite thanks to overly strict rules: Cronos CEO

Are Canada’s cannabis regulations too strict? They might be – and they could hurt Canada’s pot industry from becoming a global leader, according to Cronos Group CEO Mike Gorenstein. In an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s David George-Cosh, Gorenstein says if Canada adopts regulations that hinder packaging and marketing for products like cannabis-infused edibles, that would make them a tough sell for consumers. And if “Canadians aren't sure which brand is what, why would the rest of the world recognize them?” he said. Cronos won't ignore the edibles market entirely, but it won't be the main focus for the company, Gorenstein said. Instead, Cronos is positioned to become a big player in the vape market thanks to its tie-up with U.S. tobacco giant Altria Group. The cannabis producer will work with Altria’s R&D division to advance its own proprietary vape technology.

Calgary Stampede says no to consuming cannabis during the annual festival

Looking to consume cannabis at the Calgary Stampede? You might be out of luck as organizers have banned the consumption of pot on Stampede grounds for both recreational and medical users. Organizers say they are simply following a Calgary bylaw that prohibits smoking cannabis in public spaces. But critics told CTV News the decision is heavy-handed and unfairly penalizes medical marijuana smokers, who are considered an exception in the city’s public consumption bylaw. Anyone who tries smoking weed at the Stampede will be asked to stop, organizers said, but no penalties are in place.

Tilray adds several new hires to European team

Nanaimo, B.C.-based Tilray is stacking its bench with several new appointees to its European team. The company announced a slew of new hires including Arne Wilkens, who will be Tilray’s vice-president of European business expansion and previously worked at pharmaceutical company AiCuris Anti-infective Cures and Natalie Bucceri, who comes to the company from Diageo and be the new head of its global portfolio expansion efforts. Tilray’s new hires come after the company announced last month it imported a bulk supply of medical cannabis to the U.K. for the first time.

Canopy’s New York hemp plans remain in place despite Linton departure: Schumer

Don’t worry New York, your hemp plans remain in place despite the recent management shake-up at Canopy Growth. The state’s senator Chuck Schumer said in a release he personally got off the phone with Canopy’s current CEO Mark Zekulin and “received a firm commitment that the company’s planned investment in Broome County will not be impacted” by the dismissal of former CEO Bruce Linton. Canopy previously stated plans to invest up to US$125 million into a state-based industrial hemp farm in New York.



DAILY BUZZ

$7.16

-- The price of a gram of cannabis in Canada, down 1.1 per cent from the prior week, according to Cannabis Benchmark’s Canada Cannabis Spot Index. This equates to US$2,480 per pound at current exchange rates.

