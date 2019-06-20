Global cannabis legal spending set to climb to US$40.6B by 2024: Study

The value of the global cannabis market continues to get bigger thanks to more countries and American states legalizing the drug. Global spending on legal cannabis is forecast to be US$40.6 billion in 2024, nearly triple the US$14.9 billion estimated to be spent this year, according to Arcview Market Research and cannabis industry analysis firm BDS Analytics, which released its annual "State of the Legal Cannabis Markets" report on Thursday. While much of that growth is expected to be led by North America, which accounts for nearly 90 per cent of all spending, other markets such as Europe and Asia are expected to end cannabis prohibition with a focus on liberalizing medical markets. And that dollar figure is estimated to actually be conservative given the sluggish pace employed by regulators when legalizing cannabis in their respective jurisdictions, according to a BDS Analytics analyst.

CannTrust expands to U.S. with hemp plans but questions remain on how CBD can be used in food products

CannTrust CEO Peter Aceto told BNN Bloomberg on Thursday the Canadian pot producer won’t run into regulatory roadblocks as it makes its new push into the U.S., but acknowledged that there are still questions on how cannabis compounds can be used in food south of the border. The Vaughan, Ont.-based company announced Wednesday that it plans to enter the U.S. market for CBD, starting with a hemp production joint-venture in California. However, some regulatory uncertainty remains as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is holding public hearings as it tries to determine how to regulate CBD products. “We feel with some of the new rules that have come into place in the U.S. with regards to [cannabidiol] in particular… there are still some questions about how it is included as an ingredient in food,” Aceto told BNN Bloomberg.

New York state recreational legalization plans runs out of time during 2019 legislative session

Plans to legalize cannabis in New York state this year appear to be dead. Cannabis Wire reports that New York lawmakers’ efforts to legalize by legislature ran out of time as the state’s Senate never had enough votes to pass the bill. While New York’s move to legalize cannabis failed this year, the amount of work done to push legislation through the state’s political offices ignited a fresh debate that appears to bring adult use sales in the state several steps closer to reality, the news site reports. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signaled his intent to pass similar legislation going forward, including a path to decriminalize cannabis usage and possession.

TGOD announces new “global strategic hemp division”, plans to harvest Canadian hemp plants this summer

A day after CannTrust announced its hemp plans another Canadian cannabis company is looking to enter the space. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings announced Thursday it is launching its “global strategic hemp division” which will incorporate its expertise in the European hemp CBD market to develop and launch new products. TGOD acquired HemPoland in 2018, which the company says will assist the company in broadening out genetics, training on organic methods and standard operating procedures, for its international partners interested in selling hemp products. The company also plans to grow hemp in Canada and has secured 158 acres of organic farmland in Southern Ontario with the first harvest is expected within 12 weeks.



4,000

-- The number of acres of hemp Canopy Growth plans to grow across seven U.S. states. Nearly half of that will be located in New York state.

