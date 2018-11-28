{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    Nov 28, 2018

    Cannabis firm Newstrike reaches edibles deal with Neal Brothers

    The Canadian Press

    Newstrike

    Cannabis plants at Newstrike's Up Cannabis Inc. marijuana greenhouses, in Brantford, Ont. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Cannabis company Newstrike Brands Ltd. has struck a deal to create co-branded edibles with specialty foods company Neal Brothers Inc., best known for its chips and salsa.

    Newstrike will own 60 per cent and Neal Brothers will own 40 per cent of a joint venture that will manufacture, distribute, market and sell cannabis-infused products.

    It will also acquire a minority interest in Neal Brothers and receive advisory services from Peter and Chris Neal under the conditional deal, which subject to regulatory and other approvals.

    The joint venture partners will develop edible cannabis products at Newstrike's licensed operation in the Niagara community of Lincoln, Ont.

    Newstrike is a publicly traded company and parent of Up Cannabis Inc., which is licensed to both cultivate and sell cannabis. It also has a strategic partnership with the Tragically Hip, one of Canada's best-known bands.
     
     