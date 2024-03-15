(Bloomberg) -- Cannabis producer Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. has reached out to private credit firms for a new loan that will refinance its outstanding debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is looking to raise at least $200 million through new first-lien debt and has tapped an adviser to round up investors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. It plans to use proceeds, alongside cash on hand, to refinance an existing $275 million loan that matures next year, they added.

A representative for Ascend confirmed the company is actively addressing the existing term loan. “The initial conversations with our existing lenders and potential lenders have been very productive,” Rebecca Koar, executive vice president of investor relations and strategy at Ascend said in an emailed statement. “We will look to provide further updates on the refinancing in the coming months.”

Cannabis producers are largely shut out of the US banking system, making it virtually impossible for them to access the broadly syndicated loan market for financing. Even some private lenders refuse to lend to the industry, citing environmental, social, and governance concerns.

Ascend, which serves customers in seven US states, had its first full year generating positive free cash flow in 2023 and reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $106.5 million for the full year. Seaport Global Securities acted as placement agent for the company’s existing loan, according to a filing.

