(Bloomberg) -- Thai Union Group PCL, one of the world’s biggest makers of canned tuna, will take a roughly $530 million non-cash charge as it plans to exit unprofitable unit Red Lobster.

Thai Union will book the one-time impairment charge in its fourth-quarter earnings after deciding to exit the US seafood restaurant chain, Chief Executive Officer Thiraphong Chansiri said. Red Lobster’s ongoing financial requirements no longer align with Thai Union’s capital allocation priorities, he added.

Challenges that hit Red Lobster in recent years included the Covid pandemic, sustained industry headwinds, higher interest rates and rising material and labor costs, Thiraphong said in exchange filing late Tuesday.

That resulted in a “prolonged negative financial contribution” to Thai Union, he said.

The filing said the one-time non-cash impairment wouldn’t have an adverse effect on business operations, assets or financial conditions, but that the transaction would impact the interest coverage ratio and dividend cap restriction which are covenants under a few tranches of bonds previously issued by the company.

Thai Union will seek covenant waivers before releasing earnings next month.

Exiting Red Lobster is a positive move as the write-down means Thai Union can stop booking losses from the restaurant chain, Yuwanee Prommaporn, an analyst at Krungsri Securities Co., wrote in a note. Red Lobster has been a share price overhang because the operation has been loss making, she said.

Thai Union’s shares climbed as much as 4.1% Wednesday, the most since July 31, before trimming gains to 0.7%. The stock has dropped 1.3% this year, versus a 1.8% drop in the benchmark index.

The Thai seafood giant paid $575 million in 2016 for a 25% stake in Red Lobster — plus preferred stock that can convert into a further 24% shareholding — and bought another 13.7% of common equity interest in 2020. The company also owns the Chicken of the Sea and John West brands.

Earlier: Pay More for Sustainable Canned Fish, Says John West Tuna Maker

In the July-September period, Thai Union’s share of losses from Red Lobster operations was 395 million baht ($11 million), up from 94 million baht the previous quarter, according to a company presentation on its website. In 2022, the share was 1.21 billion baht, compared with 178 million baht the year earlier.

