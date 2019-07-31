(Bloomberg) -- CannTrust Holdings Inc. hired Greenhill & Co. to explore a sale as part of a review of alternatives after the chief executive officer was ousted following a regulatory breach at one of Canada’s biggest pot producers. The shares jumped in early New York trading.

The special committee of the board will also consider strategic investments, business combinations or changes to its operations, CannTrust said in a statement Wednesday.

CannTrust fired CEO Peter Aceto this month after a report disclosed executives were aware the firm grew cannabis in unlicensed rooms, several months before Canadian regulators unearthed the breach. The stock plunged by more than half since the revelations, though shares soared 9% in U.S. pre-market Wednesday. The drop this month cut the market value to C$400 million ($305 million).

The Vaughn, Ontario-based firm said that the special committee’s review may not result in any transaction. It hasn’t set a time line for the conclusion of its review.

To contact the reporter on this story: Natalie Wong in Toronto at nwong133@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Debarati Roy at droy5@bloomberg.net, David Scanlan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.