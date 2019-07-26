(Bloomberg) -- The board of CannTrust Holdings Inc. has fired Chief Executive Officer Peter Aceto following an internal probe into the marijuana producer’s violations of growing rules.

Company chair Eric Paul has also resigned at the request of the board, CannTrust said in a statement Thursday.

The shakeup comes after a Globe and Mail report cited internal emails showing that the executives were aware pot was being grown in unlicensed rooms about seven months before federal regulators unearthed the breach.

A special committee appointed to investigate the claims had “uncovered new information“ that led to the termination of Aceto, who had joined CannTrust after a career in the banking world in October. Robert Marcovitch, who chaired that committee and previously headed ski and snowboard maker K2 Sports, was appointed interim CEO.

CannTrust said it has voluntarily disclosed its findings to Health Canada and will “fully cooperate” with the regulator in order to resolve the matter expeditiously. The impact on its financial results is unknown at this time, according to the statement.

The company’s shares have tumbled 60% since it said July 8 that the federal regulator gave a non-compliant rating to its greenhouse in Pelham, Ontario, forcing it to halt sales of nearly 30,000 pounds of pot. The company was found to have grown the crop in five unlicensed rooms between October and March, and employees were found to have provided inaccurate information to the regulator.

Investors are weighing the risk of CannTrust losing its growing license, with sales and shipments of its products on hold.

