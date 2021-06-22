(Bloomberg) -- CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s former chief executive officer, chairman and a board director have been charged with fraud and other offenses related to breaches of cannabis growing rules.

The charges against former CEO Peter Aceto, former Chairman Eric Paul and former Vice Chairman Mark Litwin include making false statements to the Ontario Securities Commission and to the market, and authorizing or allowing other crimes, the regulator said Tuesday. Litwin and Paul were also charged with insider trading.

CannTrust has lost more than 70% of its market value since securities regulators said in August 2019 that they were investigating the company, after government inspectors discovered that the company was growing cannabis in unlicensed parts of its greenhouse in Pelham, Ontario.

The company’s license was suspended by the Canadian government, and it hired Greenhill & Co. to explore a possible sale.

The charges announced Tuesday stem from efforts to conceal the illegal growing of cannabis during a 10-month period in 2018 and 2019, the regulator said. The executives failed to disclose to investors that about half of the total growing space at the Pelham facility wasn’t licensed by Health Canada, the government says.

The executives instead said in news releases, analyst calls, prospectuses and other disclosures that CannTrust had complied with regulatory requirements, the regulator said. Litwin and Paul also traded shares of CannTrust while in possession of the material, undisclosed information about the unlicensed growing, the OSC said.

The executives are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 26.

