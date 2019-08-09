(Bloomberg) -- CannTrust Holdings Inc. shares tumbled 5% in pre-market U.S. trading after its auditor withdrew year-end and first-quarter results on the Canadian cannabis company.

KPMG LLP‘s decision to withdraw the reports came after CannTrust said last week that it may have to restate its results for the periods ended Dec. 31 and March 31 after regulators found it grew pot in unlicensed parts of its Pelham, Ontario greenhouse. The company also said it will likely miss the filing deadline for its second-quarter results.

The move also resulted from “the recent sharing with KPMG of newly uncovered information” from an investigation led by a special committee of the board the Vaughan, Ontario-based company said in a statement Friday. That investigation led to the firing of Chief Executive Officer Peter Aceto last month.

Health Canada, the government agency responsible for cannabis regulations, is investigating. Penalties for the breach could include suspension or cancellation of CannTrust’s license. The company hired Greenhill & Co. last week to explore potential alternatives, including a sale.

CannTrust said KPMG was not aware of the problems when it issued the reports and had relied on representations made by individuals who are no longer at the company. KPMG will remain the company’s auditor.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kristine Owram in Toronto at kowram@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brad Olesen at bolesen3@bloomberg.net, Jacqueline Thorpe

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.