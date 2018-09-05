(Bloomberg) -- Canon Inc. is finally entering the full-frame mirrorless camera market, joining Sony Corp. and Nikon Corp. in the battleground for professional-grade camera equipment.

The Japanese electronics giant will begin selling in late October the EOS R for 237,500 yen ($2,130), a price tag targeted at professionals and enthusiasts. It aims to move 20,000 units a month, President Masaya Maeda told reporters at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Canon is the last major manufacturer to offer a mirrorless camera that’s aimed at pros. Sony took the lead in the market with devices equipped with sensors that’re better at grabbing more light, making it easier for photographers shoot crisper images of fast-moving objects. Analysts are betting that the three-way competition will drive more innovation and even slow the migration of consumers toward smartphones and away from digital cameras.

“Sony was the only option until now, but with Nikon and Canon now out, we’ll see this space become very active,” said Ichiro Michikoshi, an analyst at Tokyo-based BCN Inc. “There’s a lot more buzz now, so maybe people who have forgotten about standalone cameras will take another look.”

