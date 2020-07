Canon Plunges Most in Eight Years After First Quarterly Loss

(Bloomberg) -- Canon Inc. dived the most in eight years after reporting the first quarterly loss in its history, as Covid-19 dampened the global economy.

The Japanese firm’s shares slid as much as 10.7%, the biggest decline on an intraday basis since July 2012. Demand declined rapidly and business activity was “restrained” amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said in a statement Tuesday.

