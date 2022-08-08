(Bloomberg) -- Canoo Inc. will use a third party to build its first electric delivery vans for Walmart Inc., a change from previous plans to begin assembly at the startup’s factory in Bentonville, Arkansas, by the end of this year.

The fledgling EV company, which scored a big win by reaching a deal with Walmart last month, will use an unspecified contractor for initial output of its debut EV by year’s end, Tony Aquila, Canoo’s chief executive officer, said Monday on a call with analysts.

Canoo announced in July that Walmart had placed an order for at least 4,500 battery-powered vans, with the option to purchase up to 10,000. Aquila said deliveries to Walmart are on track to start in the first quarter of 2023.

The company previously said it would assemble its own vehicles at a small facility in Bentonville -- where Walmart is headquartered -- while it works on building a dedicated production facility in Pryor, Oklahoma.

In a filing late Monday, Canoo signaled that it has a lot riding on the success of the agreement with Walmart.

“We expect that a substantial portion of our initial revenue will be from one customer,” the company said. “If we are unable to maintain this relationship, or if Walmart purchases significantly fewer vehicles than we currently anticipate or none at all, our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows could be materially and adversely affected.”

The decision follows a failed 2021 deal with Dutch outfit VDL Nedcar BV to build Canoo’s electric vans. That agreement fell apart near the end of last year.

