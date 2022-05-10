(Bloomberg) -- Canoo Inc. fell in extended trading after warning shareholders that there is substantial doubt that the electric vehicle startup has enough cash to keep doing business.

The company said Tuesday that it has lined up $300 million in funding from an existing shareholder and an equity purchase agreement with Yorkville Advisors. Canoo also filed a $300 million universal shelf offering. But the company said the timing of the funding raises doubts about its future. Canoo had just $104.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31.

“We believe substantial doubt exists about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern for twelve months from the date of issuance of our financial statements,” Canoo said in a filing.

The stock fell as much as 22% in extended trading before paring the decline to about 12% as of 5:49 p.m. New York time. The shares had already fallen by more than half since the beginning of 2022.

“It is a different market day today, one with challenging conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Anthony Aquila said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call. “But our strategy aligns with this type of market environment.”

Canoo may sell up to $250 million in shares to Yorkville as part of a standby equity purchase agreement. Another $50 million in shares will be sold through a private placement in public equity transaction, or PIPE. A special purpose vehicle connected to Aquila’s own family office is putting up the money, and the transaction is “expected to occur as promptly as practicable and is subject to customary closing conditions,” according to the filing.

Canoo is attempting to start building electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of this year, though Aquila said Tuesday that the company isn’t certain it can hit its projected target of 3,000 to 6,000 units this year. The company used about $120 million net cash in operating activities in the first quarter, compared with $54 million in the year-earlier period.

Canoo has been in flux for most of the last year. It has lost a number of high-ranking executives and more than 80 employees since the beginning of 2022, but has hired double that number as it expands. The company announced, and then shelved, a plan to use Dutch firm VDL Nedcar to manufacture its vehicles in 2021.

Now, the startup is in the early stages of preparing production facilities in both Oklahoma and Arkansas. It also said late last year that it plans move its headquarters to Bentonville, Arkansas.

In April, the company was tapped by NASA to supply the vehicle that will ferry astronauts to and from the launchpad for its Artemis missions to the moon and Mars.

Like many of its peers, Canoo is also being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Updates with CEO comments in fifth paragraph, details about funding and cash burn in sixth and seventh.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.