(Bloomberg) -- Chief Executive Officer Bruce Linton, who helped build Canada’s Canopy Growth Corp. into the world’s most valuable marijuana firm, is leaving the company.

Canopy said that co-CEO Mark Zekulin will take over as the sole boss as Canopy starts a search for new a “new leader to guide the company in its next phase of growth.”

“The Board decided today, and I agreed, my turn is over,” Linton, 52, said in a statement on Wednesday. “While change is never easy, I have full confidence in the team at Canopy.”

Canopy, based in Smiths Falls, Ontario, has seen its market value surge to nearly $14 billion since Canada legalized marijuana last year. The company got a high-profile investment from Constellation Brands Inc., the maker of Modelo, and has a deal in place to buy Acreage Holdings, a U.S. pot company.

Linton’s unexpected departure comes as a key time for Canopy as Canadian marijuana companies come under increasing pressure to prove they can operate profitably in the nascent legal weed industry.

Constellation agreed to put $4 billion into Canopy, a bold bet on cannabis that set off a flurry of financial activity as U.S. investors put money into Canadian marijuana companies. Canopy, founded in 2013, has managed to boost revenue, but continues to post losses. And that has started to weigh on the results of Constellation, which controls nearly 40 percent of the company. Bill Newlands, the chief executive officer of the Modelo maker, recently said he was “not pleased with Canopy’s recent reported year-end results.”

“We continue to aggressively support Canopy on a more focused long-term strategy to win markets and form factors that matter while paving a clear path to profitability,” Newlands said on an earnings call.

Constellation has a lot riding on its pot bet. Canopy’s acting Chief Financial Officer Mike Lee joined the company in May from the beer giant.

Canopy shares slid 6.2% in early trading, while Constellation fell 1.1%.

