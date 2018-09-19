(Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s largest marijuana companies is taking its venture capital arm public as the investor frenzy over the nascent pot sector reaches new heights.

Canopy Growth Corp., which has surged to a market value of about C$15.3 billion ($11.8 billion), will see its investment platform Canopy Rivers Corp. start trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Thursday through a reverse takeover. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce led the deal with GMP Securities LP and Eight Capital, marking the first time a major Canadian bank helped a cannabis company gain a listing on a Canadian exchange.

“We’re really trying to make this smart money that goes global,” Bruce Linton, chief executive officer of Canopy Growth and acting CEO of Canopy Rivers, said in an interview. “The scouting has been pretty active.”

Canopy Rivers completed its C$104 million private placement offering in July. Its shares, which will be listed under the symbol RIV, were priced at C$3.50 a piece giving it a valuation of about C$600 million, according to a company filing.

The company’s trading debut comes as pot valuations rise with Canada less than a month away from legalizing recreational marijuana. Canopy, the first marijuana unicorn with a $1 billion valuation, has seen its share price balloon more than 50 percent in the last month. It was dethroned earlier this week as the largest publicly traded pot company by British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., which has soared to a market capitalization of more than $20 billion after going public a mere two months ago. The BI Canada Cannabis Competitive Index has more than doubled in the past 12 months, though has dropped 20 percent in 2018 on concern that the stocks are overvalued.

Canopy Rivers works to identify strategic partners seeking financial or operating support with Canopy Growth’s group of companies. Canopy owns about 25 percent of the equity and just under 90 percent of the votes due to a dual class structure.

The company has made 11 investments in the past 12 months, including 10 in Canada and one in Italy that range from licensed marijuana producers to media platforms, Linton said. There’s a “wild deal flow” of pitches to the company and Rivers evaluates all options for potential investment, Linton said.

