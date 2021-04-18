(Bloomberg) --

CanSino Biologics Inc. is monitoring its Covid-19 vaccine more carefully after cases of blood clots forced other suppliers to suspend inoculations.

“We’re just monitoring more cautiously,” CanSino Chairman Yu Xuefeng said on the sidelines of the Boao Forum in Hainan, China.

“As a vaccine developer we are closely watching what’s going on,” Yu said. “But we haven’t really found anything in our vaccine linking to this.”

The comments come as a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was halted in Europe after U.S. officials paused immunizations to investigate blood clots suffered by six women. The rare cases of blood-clotting threaten to slow the roll-out of inoculations as regulators and vaccine suppliers review safety.

Yu’s company said on Wednesday that no blood-clot related issues had been found in 1 million recipients of its vaccine. The vector of the vaccine that it has developed is Adenovirus Type 5, which is different from the ChAdOx1 and Adenovirus Type 26 vectors of the AstraZeneca Plc and J&J vaccines, respectively, it said.

“If this is vector-driven, we haven’t seen in human history Ad5 causing any issues,” Yu said. “But I can’t say any more when there is still research going on, we still don’t have a very clear clue about the situation.”

(Corrects to remove reference to deaths in fourth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.