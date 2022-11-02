(Bloomberg) -- CanSino Biologics Inc. surged the most since its March 2019 debut after the firm said more Chinese cities will follow Shanghai in adopting its inhaled Covid vaccine.

The stock jumped as much as 61% in Hong Kong Wednesday, taking its eight-day advance to over 170%. The company said in its official social media account that 13 cities in China’s Jiangsu province are preparing to start using inhaled vaccines. CanSino’s onshore shares also rallied.

The shares also got a boost from speculation that China is preparing for a gradual reopening from harsh Covid restrictions, which would require higher vaccination rates in the nation. Other vaccine makers including Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd. also jumped.

CanSino has defied the broader market rout following a leadership reshuffle at last month’s Communist Party congress, even after reporting a loss in profit for the third quarter. Helping the rally was last week’s announcement that Shanghai will start inoculation with inhaled Covid vaccines as booster shots.

Despite the uptrend, there are uncertainties over how much the vaccines will boost the company’s sales. Even if their products were adopted by the government for urgent usage, competition in the industry is still “fierce,” it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Saturday.

Wuxi, Huai’an and Yangzhou are among the cities planning to adopt CanSino’s products, the company said.

China’s vaccine progress has slowed to a trickle with the elderly population hesitating to get booster shots and the general population lacking the incentive for further inoculations without large local outbreaks.

Doses administered fell from more than 5 million per day in March to just about 100,000 in October, while less than 70% of people aged 60 years and older have received booster shots as of last month.

CanSino’s nasal vaccine, approved in September, was the world’s first needle-less inoculation to be given the green light by the Chinese government. While China has approved Pfizer Inc.’s Covid anti-viral pill, it hasn’t permitted foreign-made mRNA vaccines.

