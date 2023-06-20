(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP hired two senior executives from Seaport Global Securities for its hybrid/preferred team.

Ted Anibal and Arthur Tetyevsky, formerly managing directors at Seaport, took on their new roles at the global financial-services firm last week, according to the company. They will report to Jeff Gibbons, head of credit.

Anibal will serve as a senior managing director and product head of the group. Tetyevsky joins Cantor as a product strategist and investment-grade financials desk strategist.

Gibbons said in an interview that Anibal and Tetyevsky have proven industry track records that will help the company expand further into the hybrid and preferred business. That operation serves institutional clients including asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds.

