(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle allegations from the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to properly let the regulators know about clients who were considered to be large traders.

Over several years, Cantor seldom submitted required forms that identify which clients can have significant sway over the market, the SEC said. Cantor failed to pinpoint more than 100 accounts with significant daily and monthly transactions, the Wall Street regulator said.

The brokerage didn’t admit or deny the SEC’s allegations as part of the settlement. A representative for Cantor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

