(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP has lost four senior executives focused on special purpose acquisition company and event-driven sales and trading, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Nick Struk, who’d held roles including the firm’s head of SPAC and event-driven sales and trading and managing directors John Sciarra, Jason King and Perry Choset, left to pursue another opportunity, said the people, who asked to not be named discussing the exits, all of which are reflected in regulatory records.

The executives are subject to a non-compete through this summer, one of the people said. Struk was based in Darien, Connecticut; King and Choset were based in New York; while Sciarra was based in Los Angeles, the records show.

A Cantor spokeswoman declined to comment as did Sciarra, King and Choset. Struk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Todd Lowen, who joined Cantor in October, oversees event-driven sales and trading, a team which includes Scott Hutchinson. The firm also hired James Giroux in October as a managing director for sales.

