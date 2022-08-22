(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick didn’t do anything wrong in pushing through the $875 million sale of a Cantor-owned mortgage lender to another company he controlled, a judge ruled.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Lori Will concluded that a Cantor unit’s sale of Berkeley Point Financial LLC to BGC Partners Inc. was “entirely fair” even though Lutnick was the majority shareholder in both companies. While his “presence loomed large at times” in BGC directors’ consideration of the deal, “I conclude that the process -- albeit imperfect -- was ultimately fair,” Will wrote in a 112-page ruling on Aug. 19.

Lutnick and other BGC directors were sued by pension funds who had invested in the company and accused the billionaire of engineering the Berkeley deal to “misappropriate value” from shareholders and line his own pockets. They sued him and other directors on behalf of all investors; any recovery would have gone back to BGC.

Testifying in October, Lutnick told the court there was “no way” he used threats and intimidation to get BGC directors to approve the 2017 acquisition.

BGC officials noted in a statement Monday that Will found the company’s special committee of directors that oversaw the deal “independent, fully empowered, and well-functioning.”

Judge Found Flaws

Will wrote that “there were certainly flaws” in the process. Among others, she cited Lutnick’s involvement in selecting chairs and advisers for a special committee that negotiated the deal with Cantor.

“But there is no evidence that those problems rendered the process unfair,” she wrote. “The record demonstrates that the special committee undertook good faith, arm’s length negotiations with the guidance of independent advisors that resulted in a deal with a favorable structure and a fair price.”

The funds alleged that Lutnick, who had a $1 billion stake in Berkeley, worked behind the scenes to get pliant BGC directors on a special committee that negotiated the deal with Cantor.

To get the sale done, they claimed, he threw his weight around, demanding his BGC board colleagues increase their offer for Berkeley and threatening to remove objectors from the group.

‘Professional Friends’

Lutnick said he was involved in discussions, but he rejected accusations of improper behavior. He testified that he “didn’t know” whether he had the power to oust members of the BGC special committee and denied having social ties to its members, saying he never celebrated birthdays, anniversaries or holidays with any of them.

“They are professional friends,” he told the court.

New York-based BGC folded Berkeley, which focuses its lending on commercial and multi-family projects tied to government-sponsored programs, into its Newmark real-estate unit.

The case is In re BGC Partners Inc. Derivative Litigation, No. 2018-0722, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

(Adds details and background starting in third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.