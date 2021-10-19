(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Howard Lutnick, chief executive officer of Cantor Fitzgerald LP, has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and expects treatment to leave him cancer-free within four months.

“I’m not going to die, I’m not going anywhere,” Lutnick said in a video to employees of Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC Partners Inc. and Newmark Group Inc. He said he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. “That’s the most common type of lymphoma. It is, fortunately for me, it is treatable, and it is curable. Thank goodness it is curable.”

Lutnick, 60, said in the video, posted yesterday, that he was beginning treatment with six hours of chemotherapy, followed by additional treatments through January. He said he will continue working throughout the therapy.

“On Jan. 31, I am done,” he said in the video, entitled “My Greatest Challenge since 9/11... Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.”

Lutnick was CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald in 2001, when its headquarters in the World Trade Center were destroyed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The firm lost 658 of its 960 New York employees, according to its website. Lutnick wasn’t in the building that day because he was taking his son to his first day of kindergarten.

Lutnick became president of Cantor Fitzgerald at 29 after making a series of profitable trades for founder Bernie Cantor.

