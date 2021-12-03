(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick said the omicron variant will slow the economic reopening by many weeks.

“We all know it’s slowed everything down,” Lutnick said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Friday, adding that the situation will likely stabilize once people have a sense of how dangerous the viral strain truly is. “You’re going to have a six-week pause,” he said, “but when that’s over, I think we’ll come back pretty solid and pretty strong.”

The CEO said he didn’t believe omicron, which was first detected in South Africa and has since been identified in countries including the U.S., was keeping Cantor Fitzgerald employees from coming into the office.

Lutnick also said he “feels good” amid ongoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a diagnosis he disclosed in October. Lutnick previously said he would finish chemotherapy treatments at the end of January.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.