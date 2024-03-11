(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP sued a firm launched by a group of its former investment bankers, accusing them of stealing clients worth millions of dollars in profit.

The lawsuit filed by Cantor late Friday against PEI Global Partners Holdings LLC is the latest twist in a yearslong dispute between the securities firm and a group it recruited in 2018 to start a power, energy and infrastructure banking team. Kevin Phillips, John Bills and Schuyler Fabian departed in 2021 to found PEI.

According to the suit, they began soliciting Cantor clients “in clear violation of their term employment contracts” days after they resigned and subsequently “induced numerous Cantor clients (including through promises of indemnification) to terminate lucrative, ongoing written or oral engagements with Cantor and to hire PEI to complete the work.”

Phillips allegedly represented prior to his departure that one pending deal he took to PEI would have generated $4 million in profit for Cantor. According to a suit, another such deal resulted in $10 million in fees for PEI in 2022.

In a statement Monday, Joshua Liston, a lawyer for PEI with Beys Liston & Mobargha, said Cantor had previously made the same allegations in a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration and been rejected.

“We are confident that PEI will prevail yet again,” Liston said.

Phillips, Bills, Fabian and another former banker sued Cantor in November, seeking a court order setting aside a Finra decision requiring them to repay $4 million in forgivable loans. The loans were given to the men as part of the deals by which they were recruited to Cantor from Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

The two suits paint starkly different pictures of the bankers’ time at Cantor. The firm’s suit says they hired the bankers based on their projection that the global group they were joining could generate $70 million in annual revenue within two years. According to Cantor, when the group achieved profitability in 2020, the bankers all received large bonuses but wanted still more.

“The PEI Bankers realized that, although they were already handsomely compensated, they could earn far more if they simply took the US Power Group’s business for themselves and cut Cantor out of its share,” the firm said in its suit.

In contrast, the bankers claim in their suit that Cantor began reneging on promises it made to them. According to them, Cantor changed the group’s revenue share formula to “eviscerate” its 2021 bonus pool and then reformulated the basis for revenue recognition, knowing it would sharply reduce the cash portion of the global team’s expected March 2022 bonus pool.

The case is Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. v. PEI Global Partners Holdings LLC, New York State Supreme Court

--With assistance from Greg Farrell.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.