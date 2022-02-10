(Bloomberg) -- A former Cantor Fitzgerald LP trader defended his splitting of commissions with the firm’s onetime equities co-head, Adam Mattessich, who is facing an SEC lawsuit over the payments.

Joseph Ludovico, who took the stand Thursday in Mattessich’s trial in Manhattan federal court, was one of two sales traders who for several years wrote Mattessich personal checks for half their commissions on certain accounts. Ludovico, who paid Mattessich at least $58,000 in 2013 alone, testified that he thought it was only fair that he do so.

“Adam didn’t receive commissions,” said Ludovico. “He was doing the same work I was. He was very busy. It seemed like the right thing to do.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission claims Mattessich’s “off the books” arrangement with other traders aided and abetted Cantor’s violations of rules requiring broker-dealers to keep detailed records indicating which employees are responsible for each transaction for compensation purposes.

According to the SEC, the scheme originated in 2002, when Mattessich, then a senior execution trader on the international equities desk, was denied a request to collect commissions from trades on certain accounts he serviced. Mattessich allegedly circumvented the decision by transferring the accounts to Ludovico and another sales trader, who paid him with personal checks not tracked by the firm’s systems.

The SEC sued Ludovico over the practice as well, but he agreed in 2019 to pay $25,000 to resolve the claims without admitting or denying wrongdoing. Cantor paid a $1.25 million fine in 2018 to resolve SEC claims, also without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

Mattessich has argued that commission-splitting was common at Cantor, that the payment were made out in the open and that employees received no compliance training to indicate such arrangements were not allowed. He also claims his boss, former Cantor equities capital markets chief Phil Marber, who is scheduled to testify later in the trial, gave him specific permission to conduct the arrangement.

The case is SEC v Mattessich, 18-cv-5884, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

