Canyon Partners Is Said to Explore Selling a Stake in Itself

(Bloomberg) -- Alternative-asset manager Canyon Partners is exploring a potential sale of a stake in the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Dallas-based manager, founded in 1990 by Josh Friedman and Mitch Julis, invests across distressed loans, bonds, securitized products and real estate in the US and Europe, with a focus on event-driven opportunities. Canyon has more than $20 billion of assets under management, its website shows.

No transaction is imminent and talks have been preliminary, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the private matter.

“Canyon is 100% employee-owned and has been approached by institutions seeking a minority stake for decades,” the firm said in an emailed statement. “We are not engaged in any formal discussions.”

Credit-focused investment firms including Monroe Capital and Z Capital Group have explored stake sales, Bloomberg has previously reported. Others, including Iron Park Capital, Arcmont Asset Management and BNY Alcentra Group Holdings Inc., have agreed to sell themselves.

A slew of the Canyon’s partners have left and its co-head of real estate is retiring at the end of 2022, Bloomberg reported earlier this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.