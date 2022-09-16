(Bloomberg) -- Canyon Partners’ co-head of real estate Maria Stamolis is retiring from the firm at the end of the year, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.

Stamolis, who was elevated to partner this year, will remain available to the firm on a consulting basis during the first quarter of 2023, while Robin Potts will transition to the new role of chief investment officer for Canyon’s real estate activities in January, according to the letter.

Three other partners -- Jonathan Heller, Sergey Kamensky and George Jikovski -- have left the Dallas-based investment firm this year. Stamolis has worked at Canyon since 2006, her LinkedIn profile shows.

Will Boukalik, who worked closely with Stamolis during his 11 years at Canyon, will become head of asset management effective Oct. 1, according to the letter.

A representative for Canyon declined to comment. Stamolis didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Founded in 1990 by Josh Friedman and Mitch Julis, Canyon invests across distressed loans, bonds, securitized products and real estate in the US and Europe, with a focus on event-driven opportunities.

