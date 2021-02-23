(Bloomberg) -- Czech hospitals are nearing a “total exhaustion” as beds at intensive care units are becoming overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, forcing hospitals to curb other care and possibly seek help from neighboring countries, a government official said.

The country, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus since the end of December, is experiencing another spike in new daily infections.

“Health-care capacity is close to total exhaustion,” Deputy Health Minister Vladimir Cerny told reporters on Tuesday. “This is an unprecedented situation in Czech history. There is no way we can ensure health-care standards now.”

Cerny said he’s asked the health minister to file an official request for help from neighboring countries. Germany has already offered to take in nine Czech patients, he said. The overall intensive care capacity may be used up in two to three weeks unless the current spike in infections is curbed, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.