(Bloomberg) -- London West End landlords Capital & Counties Properties Plc and Shaftesbury Plc are in advanced talks for an all-share combination that would create a group worth about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.3 billion), Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.

Further details of the proposed merger structure, including the prospective leadership of the combined group, were unclear, Sky said, adding that the tie-up could be announced “within weeks.” The newly created group would own most of London’s hotspots: Covent Garden, Chinatown, Carnaby Street and Soho.

Both companies will likely be required to confirm the talks to the London Stock Exchange when it opens on Monday, Sky reported. Capital & Counties Chief Executive Officer Ian Hawksworth and his counterpart at Shaftesbury Brian Bickell will both remain at a combined group, according to the Financial Times.

Shaftesbury, the owner of 16 acres of the West End shopping and theater district, declined to comment to Sky. Capital & Counties has been contacted for comment, the news outlet said.

Capital & Counties, which owns many of the shops, bars and restaurants in Covent Garden, holds a stake of more than 25% in Shaftesbury. The landlord is showing signs of recovery after the pandemic as people return to shops and restaurants, boosting property values, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Norges Bank is likely to be an instrumental player in any merger, according to an unidentified analyst cited by Sky. The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund owns about 26% of Shaftesbury’s shares and about 15% of Capital & Counties.

Capital & Counties is being advised by bankers at Rothschild, while Blackdown Partners and Evercore Partners are advising Shaftesbury, according to Sky. There may be scope for substantial cost synergies from the deal, it added.

Shares of Capital & Counties rose 2.9% on Friday following a Betaville report regarding a possible corporate transaction.

