SYDNEY, N.S. -- More than 600 people have lost their jobs after a call centre in Cape Breton abruptly closed, leaving employees without work weeks before Christmas.

ServiCom officials gathered workers at the operation in Sydney on Thursday to announce that it was shuttering the facility.

Cecil Clarke, mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said in a statement Thursday evening that the sudden closure "came as a shock," despite financial troubles on the part of ServiCom's parent company.

He says company representatives have indicated they are in the process of arranging the sale of the Sydney operation and "are hoping to have this situation resolved in next couple of days."

Clarke suggested it may be up and running again under new ownership.

There were reports nearly 700 employees left the site Thursday with no pay, as police vehicles were parked outside.