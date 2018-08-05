(Bloomberg) -- Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille will step down at the end of October after reaching a settlement with her Democratic Alliance party.

In exchange for her resignation, the party will drop disciplinary action against her, according to DA leader MMusi Maimane. De Lille will remain a member of the party.

The DA has accused her of poor stewardship of one of the country’s major cities, which it uses as a platform to demonstrate its brand of government as it challenges the African National Congress’s grip on the national and most of the provincial governments.

“While I have been fighting for my rights to prove my innocence, and although I was ready to proceed with the disciplinary hearing, I also realize this fight between myself and the DA can’t continue forever,” De Lille said. “Now that the DA has withdrawn the charges against me and I have cleared my name, I have decided to step aside.”

The party’s image has been dented by the bruising public battle with the veteran politician. De Lille took the DA to court and won twice over attempts to remove her from office and terminate her membership.

“Throughout this painful period I believe we’ve acted in the best interests of the people of Cape Town,” Maimane said. “As a colleague and a friend I have worked with mayor Patricia De Lille for a long time. I respect her.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Paul Vecchiatto in Cape Town at pvecchiatto@bloomberg.net;Sam Mkokeli in Johannesburg at mmkokeli@bloomberg.net;Roxanne Henderson in Johannesburg at rhenderson56@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Jana Randow, Steve Geimann

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.