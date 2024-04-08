(Bloomberg) -- Cape Town, South Africa’s tourism hub, and the surrounding Western Cape province have been battered by torrential rains, howling winds and bush fires that caused extensive damage to buildings, roads and other infrastructure.

Schools were closed in three municipalities to limit traffic on the roads, with storms that began Sunday expected to persist into Monday night, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said.

“So far flooding has not been too severe as we are at the end of our summer dry season and rainfall has been quickly absorbed by the soil,” he said by phone from Cape Town.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries, and the extent of the damage was still being assessed. A video posted on social media showed a large truck being blown off a bridge on the main N1 highway.

Winds of up to 160 kilometers (99 miles) an hour fanned a number of bush fires, although the heavy rains helped contain them, according to the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre. It urged people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

About 300 homes in a shack settlement in Stellenbosch, near Cape Town, were destroyed by fire and high winds, and residents took shelter in a community hall.

The Western Cape previously experienced severe storms and flooding in September last year that claimed at least 11 lives and forced the evacuation of about 1,000 low-lying homes — an event that officials said had been exacerbated by climate change.

