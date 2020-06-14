Capita to Cut at Least 200 Jobs Amid Coronavirus, Guardian Says

(Bloomberg) --

Capita Plc plans to cut at least 200 jobs as it suffers a severe financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic, the Guardian reported.

The cuts are focused on Capita’s central support teams in London, according to the newspaper.

An unidentified spokesman for the company told the Guardian that as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the company is taking “further, decisive cost-cutting action to preserve cash and protect our financial position.”

“This will regrettably result in the loss of a number of jobs within our head office,” the Guardian cited the spokesman as saying.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.