Capital Goods Orders in U.S. Climb Most in Four Months

(Bloomberg) -- Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment rose in January by the most in four months, exceeding forecasts and consistent with resilient capital spending and pointing to steady manufacturing growth.

The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, increased 0.9% after a revised 0.4% gain a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed on Friday.

Bookings for all durables, or items meant to last at least three years, rose 1.6% in January from the previous month.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.3% advance in core capital goods orders and a 1% gain in total bookings of durables.

The pickup extends a trend of steady growth in equipment expenditures that began May 2020 as companies seek to improve efficiency in the face of higher materials and labor costs. Resilient demand for equipment is expected to support factory output and contribute to economic growth.

Still, efforts to production efforts are complicated by shipping bottlenecks as well as shortages of both labor and materials.

