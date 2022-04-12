(Bloomberg) -- U.S. investment firm Capital Group sold its stakes in two of Germany’s biggest banks, depriving the industry of a shareholder that has been seen as a stabilizing force.

Capital Group is divesting from Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG just weeks after it sold 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of Barclays Plc shares, according to people familiar with the matter. The investment firm was previously among the largest shareholders in each of the three companies, Bloomberg data show.

The move by Capital Group comes as the European banking industry faces the twin challenge of rapid inflation and potential recession in the wake of sanctions imposed on Russia for its war in Ukraine. The announcement on late Monday that an undisclosed investor was selling shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank hit both stocks, which were down as much as 10.8% and 9.6% respectively.

A representative for Capital Group declined to comment. Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank each said that any sales of shares by investors doesn’t affect their respective strategies.

Capital Group took a large stake in Deutsche Bank in early 2020, sending a signal of confidence in Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing and pushing the stock up. Just a month later, Capital Group also increased its stake in Commerzbank.

Los Angeles-based Capital Group is one of the world’s largest active asset managers, with more than $2 trillion in assets. The firm has holdings in numerous financial companies including PayPal Holdings Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., according to regulatory filings.

The 1.27 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) stake in Deutsche Bank was sold at a 7.9% discount to Monday’s closing price, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. A simultaneous stake sale in Commerzbank raised 475 million euros at a 6.6% discount. Morgan Stanley arranged both transactions.

