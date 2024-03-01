(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields could soon be heading back toward 5% if strong economic performance delays the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut plans, according to Capital Group Inc.’s Pramod Atluri.

Atluri, who runs the $81.8 billion Bond Fund of America — the US’s second-largest active bond fund — expects yields to fluctuate between 4% and 5% in 2024 as the market rapidly recalibrates expectations for the scope of any Fed hikes. A 5% rate on the 10-year Treasury would see the benchmark yield back near the 16-year high reached in October; the security traded at 4.20% as of 10:50 a.m. in New York.

Atluri joins a growing chorus questioning how much the Fed can ease policy this year, and the impact of higher rates on portfolios. Apollo Management’s Torsten Slok sees a re-accelerating US economy preventing the Fed cutting interest rates at all in 2024. And Bank of America analysts warn there’s a risk that the Fed signals fewer cuts when it meets later this month.

“If the data continues to come in hotter, it’s reasonable for markets to say that maybe the Fed is not going to be able to cut, then yields could easily get to 5%,” Atluri said in an interview. Any rise to 5% would likely be in the next couple of months and would open an opportunity to buy two- and five-year notes, he added.

The Bond Fund of America returned 4.7% in 2023, less then the 5.5% gain for the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, according to Capital Group’s website.

Traders this week slashed their expectations for interest-rate cuts, and briefly priced in less than 75 basis points of easing — implying fewer cuts than the Fed itself forecast back in December. That’s translated to the bond market, where Treasuries just posted their worst monthly drop since September.

Data showing that the US central bank’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation remains hot further supported policymakers’ cautious approach to easing this week. Disappointing factory data on Friday however suggested some cracks are starting to show in the US economy.

If the Fed does cut, it’ll likely be in the second half of the year, Atluri said. He expects the front-end of the yield curve to outperform.

