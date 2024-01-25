(Bloomberg) -- Capital One Financial Corp. reported net charge offs that were higher than analysts expected as borrowers fell behind on their credit-card and auto loans.

The credit card firm said net charge offs were $2.53 billion, a 77% jump on the prior year and higher than the $2.36 billion predicted by analysts. Auto and credit card charge-offs ticked up on the previous year, as did delinquencies in both products, the company said in a statement. The firm boosted its provision for credit losses by $573 million to $2.9 billion.

Shares in the company dipped just over 1% in late trading in New York.

The company also said deposits were $348.4 billion, in line with estimates, while adjusted profits were $2.24, which topped last year though fell short of analyst predictions.

“We delivered solid results with strong top line growth in 2023,” said Chief Executive Officer Richard Fairbank. “Our modern technology capabilities are driving resilient growth, enabling efficiency improvement, and putting us in a strong position to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

In December, Fairbank said consumers were in a “strikingly strong place” after they built up savings during the pandemic which they are still able to draw from. Capital One has ploughed investments into tech and advertising to help win credit-card customers, even after it pulled back from parts of the auto finance business.

