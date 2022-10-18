Capital One Is Opening a New Kind of Airport Lounge in NYC and DC

(Bloomberg) -- Capital One Financial Corp. is adding a different style of airport lounge, with new locations in New York and Washington, as the credit-card giant deepens its push into travel.

The firm will open the new locations at LaGuardia Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, said Matt Knise, managing vice president of US card, travel and experiences. Capital One intentionally chose to open the new style of lounges -- known as Capital One Landing -- at airports where travelers typically don’t arrive hours before their flights, he said.

“What we kept hearing from customers was the way they traveled was just different from what they saw in the more typical lounge experience -- they didn’t want the longer-stay lounge,” Knise said. “They didn’t necessarily want to go find a seat. They wanted to go, get some fresh food and step out.”

Capital One and its rivals have pushed deeper into travel in recent years, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. snapping up the travel companies Frosch and cxLoyalty Group Holdings in recent quarters. American Express Co., already one of the world’s largest travel agents, has said it’s planning to expand its own airport lounge offerings too.

AmEx already operates a lounge at LaGuardia and plans to open one at Reagan, while JPMorgan has said it will open lounges at LaGuardia and Washington Dulles International Airport.

Capital One last year partnered with the startup Hopper to create Capital One Travel after its acquisition of flight-protection service Freebird. As part of the changes, the McLean, Virginia-based company is planning to debut a luxury-hotel collection that offers cardholders special perks during their stay.

The credit-card firm will partner with José Andrés Group on the new lounges, with Spanish-style tapas among the food offerings. The locations will be a shorter walk from gates than typical lounges.

Anxiety Felt

“The airport customer, you always feel the anxiety in the air of making sure you don’t miss your flight and making sure you’re on top of gate changes and delays and whatnot,” Sam Bakhshandehpour, chief executive officer of José Andrés Group, said in an interview. “We said, look, let’s create a menu and create an execution of a menu that allows for discovery yet on a timetable.”

Capital One opened a lounge at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last year, and is planning to add traditional locations at Denver International Airport and Dulles early next year.

For its traditional lounges, Capital One allows customers with its $395-a-year Venture X card free unlimited visits, while those with the Venture and Spark Miles cards get two free visits annually. The company is still evaluating access policies for Capital One Landing, which it didn’t disclose a timeline for opening.

“Customers have this massive appetite for travel and, interestingly, it’s a great time to reimagine what travel could be,” Knise said. “Many of the things most painful about travel are particularly pronounced as everyone gets back on the road at once.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.