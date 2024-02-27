(Bloomberg) -- Capital One Financial Corp. predicted the time and expenses needed to fix Discover Financial Service’s regulatory challenges will be at the high end of what’s expected, or even beyond.

“These can be very big undertakings,” Capital One Chief Executive Officer Richard Fairbank said at a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods conference Tuesday. “Whatever people think it is, we’ll take the over.”

Capital One said last week it will acquire Discover in a $35 billion deal to create the largest credit-card issuer in the US by loan volume. Along with a coveted payments network, Capital One will also have to grapple with Discover’s past compliance and risk-management lapses, issues that resulted in the resignation last August of former CEO Roger Hochschild.

The acquisition, which is expected to close by early 2025, drew swift regulatory rebukes of its own, primarily from Democrats on Capitol Hill but also from at least one Republican — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. They expressed concern that further consolidation of the financial-services industry would hurt consumers.

In announcing the deal, McLean, Virginia-based Capital One made the case that it would improve competition among payments networks, a realm long-dominated by Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. American Express Co. also has a payments network, though its business model differs from those of Visa and Mastercard.

The acquisition of Discover “gives this network a chance to be more competitive with the giant network players out there,” Fairbank said at the conference.

