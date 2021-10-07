(Bloomberg) -- Capital One Financial Corp. delayed reopening its offices until sometime next year as the delta variant continues to upend banks’ plans to fully repopulate workplaces across the U.S.

Capital One has now decided it won’t attempt to forecast a specific date for a “full-scale reopening,” according to a statement Thursday on its website. Employees will be given 30 days’ notice before any decision is made.

“It has been 574 days since Capital One first closed its U.S. offices,” the company said Thursday. “Sustained progress to contain and reduce the impacts of Covid-19 in the United States has been elusive. Eighteen months into this pandemic, this virus continues to surprise and frustrate humanity.”

The McLean, Virginia-based bank had already announced it will ultimately operate in a hybrid manner when its offices reopen, with Mondays and Fridays designated as firmwide remote-working days.

In the coming weeks, the credit-card giant will allow small groups of employees to voluntarily meet in-person at their offices. Capital One has about 52,000 employees, and its primary offices are in Virginia, Texas, Illinois, New York and Delaware, according to regulatory filings.

“Throughout this pandemic, feelings of Zoom burnout, personal isolation, and a lack of human and team connection have been evident,” Capital One said in the statement. “Understanding the unique needs of individuals remains critical during these unprecedented times and requires supporting associates in different ways.”

