CALGARY - Capital Power Corp. says a $92-million expansion of its Whitla Wind power facility in southern Alberta will make it the largest in the province.

The Edmonton-based company says it will add 54 megawatts of capacity by late 2021 through the third phase of the project, taking it to 353 MW.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the third phase is to be constructed concurrently with the 97-MW second phase announced in December, shortly after the 202-MW initial phase was placed in service.

Alberta ranks third in Canada with an installed wind energy capacity of almost 1,700 MW, according to the Canadian Wind Energy Association.

Whitla Wind 3 is to consist of 15 wind turbines and use the same technology in operation at Whitla Wind 1.

The projects are expected to generate carbon credits to offset Capital Power's carbon compliance costs from its Alberta thermal power generation facilities.