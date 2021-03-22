(Bloomberg) -- Capitaland Ltd. surged the most since 1998 in Singapore trading after unveiling a business overhaul that will see the nation’s biggest real estate firm split its main businesses.

The stock climbed as much as 21% on Tuesday morning after a trading halt was lifted. CapitaLand and its real estate investment trusts had called for the halt on Monday morning because of the announcement.

Under the revamp, the company plans to create a new investment management entity called CapitaLand Investment Management, which will be listed and touted as the biggest of its kind in Asia. It will privatize its development business since it contains “longer-gestation projects” that tend to require more intensive capital.

The stock traded at S$3.91 at 9:08 a.m. local time. Under the transaction if approved, investors will get S$4.102 per share in cash and scrip for every CapitaLand share they own, a 24% premium to its previous closing price.

CapitaLand’s attempt to sharpen its operations comes after it posted a record loss of S$1.57 billion ($1.2 billion) last year as the coronavirus pandemic triggered writedowns of some investment properties and residential projects.

