(Bloomberg) -- A North Carolina man accused of threatening to set off a bomb outside the Library of Congress Thursday was reported to police in Cleveland County a day earlier after having expressed anti-government views and threatened violence, according to a court filing.

Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged in Washington with unlawfully having a weapon of mass destruction and explosives.

He told people he had a bomb and to call 911, according to an FBI agent whose affidavit was unsealed Friday. The filing included descriptions of a video that Roseberry broadcast live to his Facebook page while inside the truck. He threw dollar bills out the truck on the video, and a photo included in the filing shows him in the front seat of a black truck on the sidewalk with bills strewn beside it.

“The f---ing revolution starts today Joe Biden,” he said in the Facebook stream, according to the affidavit.

David Bos, a public defender representing Roseberry, had no comment on the charges. A competency hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25, with Roseberry being held without bond, according to court documents.

A person identified only as W-1 told local law enforcement officials in North Carolina that in addition to Roseberry’s anti-government threats, he also said he “ordered a trench coat to protect him from Taser and pepper ball guns, and he would just tip his cowboy hat at the police,” according to the affidavit.

Roseberry said on his Facebook stream he didn’t want to hurt anyone, he just wanted the Capitol cleared out, the FBI agent said. He surrendered to police and no one was hurt.

Most lawmakers aren’t in Washington because Congress is on recess, but many staff members and others are working in the Capitol complex and some nearby offices were evacuated Thursday.

Security officials at the Capitol, as well as federal agencies and Washington, D.C.-area police departments, have been on heightened alert because of the approaching anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and conspiracy theories circulating on the internet related to former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The case is U.S. v. Roseberry, 21-mj-00573-ZMF, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.).

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.