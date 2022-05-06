(Bloomberg) -- The intruder dressed as a caveman in the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced to eight months in prison on charges of civil disorder and theft of government property.

Aaron Mostofsky, 35, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Washington. He pleaded guilty in February to stealing a Capitol Police riot shield and armored vest and joining a mob of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the building in January 2021 to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president.

Mostofsky, of Brooklyn, New York, is the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Steven “Shlomo” Mostofsky. He had faced a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, theft of government property.

Mostofsky will have 12 months of supervised release after he serves his prison term and will be required to perform 200 hours of community service and pay $2,000 in restitution, the Justice Department said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Mostofsky picked up the bulletproof vest and donned it minutes before the crowd smashed windows next to the Senate Wing Door on Jan. 6, 2021, entered the Capitol and broke the door open from inside the building.

Images of Mostofsky in caveman pelts and carrying a spear or staff were among those from the melee that went viral. The insurrection resulted in Trump’s second impeachment and in more than 800 people being charged.

The case is U.S. v. Mostofsky, 21-cr-00138, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

